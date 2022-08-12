Anne Heche’s Son, Homer, Speaks Out After Mother’s Death at 53

After a series of crashes that led to her car catching fire, leaving her unresponsive, actress Anne Heche passed away on Friday. Known for Six Days, Seven Nights, and Donnie Brasco, the actress also received an Emmy Award for her craft. At only 53 years old, Anne Heche left behind two children, Homer Laffon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Still trying to cope with the crash and his mother passing away, Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer, spoke about the challenges ahead and what his mother left behind.

Releasing a statement on Anne Hech’s passing, Homer wrote, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Homer Thanked Fans For Support And Love

Although a hard time as the family tries to cope with Anne Heche’s untimely death, Homer still remembered to thank everyone who sent support to the family. “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Last Friday, people watched as Anne Heche raced down a street before crashing into a garage. Surprisingly, the actress reversed to only crash into another house, causing her vehicle to catch fire. On Monday, her representative said in a statement, “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Anne Heche Once Spoke About Her Legacy

The representative released an update a few days later, adding, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.” The rep noted, “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Confirming the passing of Anne Heche on Friday, a statement on behalf of her family and friends read, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Back in 2017, Anne Heche interviewed with Access Hollywood about her film The Last Word. Discussing the legacy she wanted to leave behind, the actress admitted, “Oh…Oh lord oh lord… Hopefully that I made my children happy … gave them a life that they love.”