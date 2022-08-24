Anne Heche’s Sons Speak Out About Her Burial Site

Anne Heche’s sons are speaking out on their decision to bury the actress inside LA’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

On Monday, Aug 22, E! News obtained a copy of Heche’s death certificate that revealed the name of her final resting place. Celebrities such as Rudolph Valentino, Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, and Estelle Getty are among the many legends who are also buried in the iconic cemetery.

On Tuesday, Heche’s son Homer (20) released a statement on behalf of himself and his half-brother, Atlas Tupper (13), through his representative. In it, he explained how he and his family came to choose the burial grounds.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit,” Homer wrote. “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her. It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events,” he added. “She was our Mom. But the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Anne Heche shares Homer with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. The couple was married from 2001 to 2009. Though they divorced, they remained close friends. She shares Atlas with her former boyfriend, James Tupper.

Anne Heche’s Death Cause of Death Was Declared Accidental

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery was founded in 1899. And it has since become the final resting place of not only hundreds of Silver Screen stars, music legends, and other well-known names from eras past but also their fans from around the globe. To be buried inside the grounds, people do not have to come from a certain background.

Hollywood Forever also hosts several major events each year, including movie screenings, cultural events, and concerts.

Doctors declared Anne Heche brain dead on August 12th. However, to honor her living wishes, she remained on life support until August 15th to keep her organs viable for donation.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office ruled her death accidental due to her August 5th car crash. Because of the incident, she suffered from prolonged smoke inhalation, thermal injuries, a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” and an unnamed “significant condition.”

The actress was cremated on August 18th. Her family has not stated when they will move her ashes to Hollywood Forever. But her death certificate noted that she will have a funeral and burial service.