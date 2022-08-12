anne-heche-to-be-taken-off-life-support-following-horrific-car-crash

The latest update on Anne Heche’s health indicates the worst. According to a representative for Heche and her family, the actress sustained a severe brain injury and remains in a coma. As a result of her injuries, the family has decided to take her off of life support.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the representative said, per Deadline.

On August 5, Heche’s car crashed into a Mar Vista home and caught fire. First responders rushed her to the hospital, where she has remained since. Fortunately, the homeowner was able to vacate the premises. Tragically, the blaze prevented a quick rescue of Heche. She fell into a coma shortly thereafter.

Reports indicated that Anne Heche was in “extremely critical condition.” But the full extent of her injuries remained to be seen. In the days following, sources close to the actress indicated that it would take a “miracle” for her to recover.

According to her representative, it is currently being determined if any of her organs are viable for donation.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the rep said, per Deadline.

Anne Heche’s Blood Work Indicated the Presence of Narcotics

Heche was speeding and driving unpredictably in the moments leading up to the crash. This has led to plenty of speculation about whether or not she was under the influence. An LAPD officer confirmed this to be the case.

“Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, again via Deadline.

Anne Heche’s most recent project, Girl in Room 13, finished filming recently. Lifetime reportedly plans on releasing the film in September as scheduled.

“This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women,” said Amy Winter, EVP for Lifetime Networks.