Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipient Found

Actress Anne Heche will soon be taken off of life support, according to reports. An organ recipient has been found and doctors are preparing to make the transplants.

The actress was declared brain dead earlier this week due to a head trauma she sustained during her August 5th car crash. She remained on life support to keep her organs viable.

TMZ learned that Heche will be taken off of life support this afternoon (August 14). Once she has passed, the surgeons will immediately implant her organs into the recipient. A source confirmed that Anne Heche will donate multiple organs. However, they did not give specifics.

The actress suffered her fatal injuries after crashing her car into an LA apartment complex. Heche was driving at speeds of around 90 mph at the time. And the impact resulted in a massive fire that kept neighbors from immediately reaching her inside the wreckage.

The LAPD Has Closed the Criminal Case Against Anne Heche

A blood test revealed that Heche was driving under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of the accident. While the latter was detected in her system, it was unclear if she received the drug as a pain killer while under the hospital’s care or if she had taken it prior to the incident.

The LAPD initially looked into the car crash as a possible felony. But because Heche has passed, it is officially closing the case.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department told PEOPLE. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

While doctors originally believed that Heche would survive, she slipped into a coma shortly after being admitted. The actress suffered from “a significant pulmonary injury” that left her unable to breathe on her own. She also suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury.” Within a few days, fans understood that she had little chance of waking from her coma.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” a representative said, per Deadline. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,”

Anne Heche passed on Friday, August 12. She was 53.