Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support: Stars Pay Tribute to the Actress

Just days after a tragic car crash that sent her into intensive care, Anne Heche’s family prepares to take the actress off life support. According to reports, Heche’s medical team has noted that the Six Day, Seven Nights star’s injuries are far too great for survival. Reports state that the movie star is not “expected to survive” the injuries she has sustained in the crash.

As these updates regarding the family’s heartbreaking decision continue to emerge, stars are paying tribute to their fellow actor. Mourning their loss as well as the loss this means to the industry as a whole. Multiple messages full of heartfelt words are pouring in, as Heche’s colleagues and costars honor the “great artist” and mother.

Anne Heche’s Costars Honor The Actress As Family Prepares To Remove Life Support

One of Heche’s former costar’s in 13 Minutes, Peter Facinelli sent a message to the actress’s loved ones, noting that he is “praying” for Heche and her “beautiful family.”

James Tupper, Heche’s former boyfriend also sent a heartfelt note, offering his “thoughts and “prayers” for Heche and her family. Tupper, who dated Heche from 2007 until 2018 calls Heche “one of the true talents of her generation.”

In the post, Tupper includes a throw-back snapshot of Heche with the couple’s 13-year-old son, Atlas.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother,” Tupper writes in the message. “Anne Heche we love you.”

Ellen DeGeneres Sends Heche Touching Well-Wishes Shortly After The Devastating Crash

Anne Heche’s most famous ex, comedian Ellen DeGeneres sent well-wishes to Heche and her family shortly after the news of the tragic Los Angeles car crash. In her comments, Ellen notes that she doesn’t want “anyone to be hurt.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette expressed her sympathy, as well. In a recent Twitter post, Arquette says she is “very upset and sad that Anne Heche is not expected to live.” The actress then notes that all signs point to Heche’s likely arrest for the crash, should she recover. But, Arquette adds, Heche is so much more.

I’m very upset and sad that Anne Heche is not expected to live.And yes she would have been arrested for driving under the influence and putting lives in danger .she still is a great artist and struggled with addiction it’s terribly sad for her children and for her friends. ✌🏼 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 12, 2022

“She still is a great artist,” the actress notes. adding that Heche “struggled with addiction.”

“[I}it’s terribly sad for her children and for her friends,” Arquette notes.

Remembering The Happy Moments

Actress Joely Fisher sends a reply to Rosanna Arquette’s Twitter post, adding a photo of herself, Arquette, and Heche.

Fisher captions the photo comment with a simple statement, “let’s remember her like this.” This story is developing. We will continue to update as more information continues to emerge.