Anne Heche’s ‘Call Me Crazy’ Memoir Selling as a Collectible for Massive Amount

When celebrities like Anne Heche die, there is a level of curiosity and desire to know more about them and their lives. Fans of musicians who died early in their lives become devoted followers. Heche died at 53 years old after being involved in a horrific car crash. It was after driving through the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She suffered severe burns across her body and would fall into a coma.

Heche did stay alive on life support. A search did take place to find someone who would be a good match for her organ donations. Now, fans are looking to read more about Heche through the book that she wrote and published back in 2001.

Prices Skyrocket For Anne Heche Book

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that the memoir is from the Simon & Schuster imprint Scribner. Call Me Crazy happens to have been published on Sept. 4, 2001. The book itself has been out of print for a period of time. Yet it has been called a “national and New York Times bestseller” over on Amazon.

The book is now for sale as a “collectible” by one seller and that person is asking for $749 per copy. Since Heche’s death, those prices have been rising. While at one time the book was for sale at $200, those prices are now at $499 as of this past weekend. People can get the book from other online retailers for between $304 and $750.

Actress Said She Lived Through ‘Crazy Life’

In Call Me Crazy, Anne Heche talked about achieving stardom in Hollywood. But she also did discuss her relationship with comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres. What might have been more interesting, though, was Heche’s spiritual claim. She admitted in the book that she thought that she was a spiritual being named Celestia. In other words, she believed that she was the reincarnation of God. Heche would write in the book, “In my mind, I became Jesus.”

While doing publicity for the book, she would say that she didn’t believe that she was crazy. “But it’s a crazy life,” Anne Heche said in an interview on the ABC interview show 20/20. “I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.”

Among those remembering her after her death was country music star Trace Adkins, who shared a heartfelt tribute. “I’m thankful that this road led me to cross paths with Anne,” he wrote on Twitter. “I enjoyed every minute I got to spend with her. Her energy was infectious and I thought she was adorable. Ride the wind, darlin. Trace.” Others throughout the entertainment industry have shared their own tributes and condolences in light of her passing.