Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Sounds Off on Son Atlas’ Tribute to Late Mother

Following Anne Heche’s youngest son Atlas speaking for the first time since the actress passed away after a horrific car crash this past August, his father and the actress’ ex, James Upper, sounds off to the 13-year-old’s tribute.

As part of a collection of statements by Heche’s friends and family, Atlas made a comment about his late mother’s passing. “My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” the 13-year-old wrote. “She always knew how to solve a problem or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

While speaking with PEOPLE at a reading for Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne, Tupper stated that he was proud of his son as he goes through this very difficult time. “I asked him if he wanted to say something…” Tupper told the media outlet. “I had explained to him what the situation would be.”

Tupper recalled Atlas being up in his room for an hour writing what he wanted to say about his late mother. “[He] came out and said, ‘This is what I want to say.’ It was very affecting to me, very beautiful. But what he wrote was very beautiful. It’s straight from his heart.”

Anne Heche’s ex and Atlas’ father said the 13-year-old is coping with the loss of his mother by playing tennis. “He plays like two to three hours a day,” Tupper explained. “And I think that’s creating a real nice balance.”

Anne Heche’s Ex Says He Believes Children Experience Trauma in a Way that Adults Don’t

As he continued to speak to PEOPLE about the loss of Anne Heche, James Tupper said that he’s doing great despite the circumstances.

“A very transition and spending time with my boy and looking after him, that’s basically been my whole focus,” Tupper explained. He also said that it’s very difficult whenever someone loses a parent the way Atlas lost Anne. The actor said that he believes that children experience trauma in a way that adults just don’t.

“Adults have a context to put in, but kids do not,” Tupper continued. “You want to bury it, you want to forget about it and move past it.”

Recalling his own experience with loss, Tupper said he lost his own mother at a very young age as well. In a way, he understands what his son is going through. “He’s got great support around him, loving friends and family.”

James Tupper and Anne Heche were together from 2007 to 2018. They met on the set of their TV series Men In Trees. Prior to Tupper, Heche was married to Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. She and Laffoon shared her first son Homer Heche Laffoon. They were together from 2001 to 2007.

Anne Heche passed away on August 12, 2022, following the car crash. She reportedly had been speeding through a residential neighborhood at 90mph when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a nearby home. The accident caused the house and Heche’s vehicle to catch fire.