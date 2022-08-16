Anne Heche’s Ex Speaks out About ‘Crazy’ Rumors

Days after actress Anne Heche was taken off life support following a horrific car crash earlier this month, the late actress’ ex, James Tupper, is speaking out against the “crazy” rumors going around.

According to Daily Mail, Anne Heche’s ex supported her one-time co-star Emily Bergl after the “Men in Trees” star took to Instagram to debunk rumors about Heche being “crazy.” In the post, Bergl says she is constantly having to answer how crazy Heche was. “I worked with Anne for two years on the TV show Men in Trees and this line of questioning was usually the first out of people’s mouths. She elicited more curiosity than any other famous person I’ve ever worked with.”

Bergl also offered up some answers to the questions she has received about working with Anne Heche. “I don’t think I ever saw her miss her mark,” she explained. She did not that she imagined Heche may have called for her line once or twice. However, she can’t recall Heche ever needing it. “I asked her what her secret was, and she told me her first job was playing twins on Another World, so she had to memorize up to seventy pages of dialogue a day.”

Bergl also said that the only joke she made about Anne Heche was that it’s likely she didn’t have a psychotic break. Instead, it was alien. “Because her strength seemed superhuman. She would work twelve hours, invite everyone to the bar, drink a couple of doubles, and be back to work at four AM. As I would roll in feeling barely human, she would walk into the makeup trailer, always on time, her smiling face luminous without a lick of makeup.”

In response to the post from Anne Heche’s Men in Trees co-star Emily Bergl, the late actress’ ex was supportive. “Oh god thank you for writing this,” Tupper wrote in the comment section of Bergl’s post. “[This] is all completely accurate and true. Love you, e.”

Anne Heche and James Tupper were together from 2007 to 2018. They also co-starred together in Men in Trees. At one point Heche described herself and Tupper as being “externally” engaged. The former couple had a son in March 2009. Nearly a decade, however, the duo split.

Tupper’s comments come just days after Anne Heche was officially removed from life support. Her representative announced late last week that she wasn’t expected to survive. She had been hospitalized after crashing into a home near Los Angeles as she was reportedly going 90mph.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” Heche rep stated. “She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs. And she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”