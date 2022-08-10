Anne Heche’s Former Partners Speak Out About Devastating Crash

Actress Anne Heche recently got into a devastating car crash. Her friends and family have spoken out, and her former partners recently spoke about the crash as well.

Heche is most well-known for her portrayal of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World.” She is an award-winning actress.

It was reported days ago that Heche had crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, and is now in critical condition.

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” a rep said in a statement to Deadline.

Many have spoken out about her condition, most recently two of her former partners. Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper posted a photo of her and their son, Atlas, on Instagram on Sunday, writing: “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you.”

Thomas Jane, who also had dated Heche at one point, told Daily Mail that although the two are no longer together, that he offers her his “thoughts and prayers” and credited her “one of the true talents of her generation.”

The Emmy-award winning actress had initially crashed into an apartment building before driving off, and then later crashed into a Mar Vista house later, which “heavily damaged” both the house and the car.

Several publications reported on Monday that she was in critical condition. She is also in a coma due to the burns she sustained.

Actress Anne Heche in “Critical Condition” Following Car Crash

According to Yahoo News, “Before the crash, neighbors witnessed the actor speeding down their street. She was also spotted shopping for a red wig at a nearby hair salon in Venice right before her accident.”

Los Angeles police confirmed that they had obtained a search warrant to examine Heche’s blood to see if she was driving under the influence. The crash was so severe that 59 firefighters responded, and it took over an hour to put the fire out.

However, the owner of the hair salon in Venice that she stopped at, Richard Glass, spoke out about their encounter before the crash. Glass spoke to ET’s Lauren Zima about the situation.

“She wasn’t speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired. They speak in cursive like slurring your words. But she wasn’t, she was very, very cordial. Very personable and very polite. The whole encounter was maybe 10 minutes, it wasn’t huge, but it was strange all the same and random,” he said.

As of now, Heche is still in the same condition with no updates.