Anne Heche’s Rep Confirms Passing Shortly After the Actress Was Taken Off Life Support

Actress Anne Heche was removed from life support on Sunday and a representative is now confirming her death. Heche was 53 years old. She was on life support after a fiery crash left her with debilitating injuries. Heche had been legally dead since Friday, Reuters reported. She was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, the representative also said.

The actress was driving at a fast rate of speed through the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles when her Mini Cooper sped out of control. The car would crash into a house and cause it and the house to catch on fire. Heche suffered severe burns across her body.

This is a developing story…