Anne Heche’s Son Files Major Request in Court Following Her Death

Actress Anne Heche passed away earlier this month following a horrific car crash. Her son recently filed a court request pertaining to her will.

Heche died without a will. Her oldest son, Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, has made a request to control his mother’s fortune, per the New York Post. He wrote that “Heche’s personal property and annual income were ‘unknown.'” His younger brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, would be represented by Laffoon.

Heche was seen speeding through a residential neighborhood before crashing into an apartment garage. She then sped off again and crashed into a home. After she crashed into the home, both her car and the house caught fire. Following the crash, she was in “critical condition” and soon in a coma because of the injuries.

She passed away on August 12. The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the crash prior to her death. However, following her death, they released a statement sharing that they would no longer be investigating the crash. The statement read: “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Some were upset, as the lack of investigation meant that the woman whose house was crashed into would not be compensated. Thankfully, supporters raised money for her. She thanked everyone for the money raised.

Anne Heche Remembered After Her Death

Lynne Mishele’s statement said: “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.

“It’s obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing, so eventually I will try to get back to everybody and read everybody’s comments, but thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s really truly overwhelming. You guys have really impacted my life in a very profound way, so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated.”

Following Heche’s death, many have remembered her. She was on Chicago P.D., and one of her co-stars, Jon Seda, remembered her via Instagram post.

“This is so sad. I was fortunate to work with her briefly on #ChicagoPD,” he wrote. “She truly elevated the show. A joy to be around on and off screen. May she RIP.”

Heche’s son Homer is awaiting the court hearing in regards to her will and estate.