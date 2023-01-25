Anne Heche’s Youngest Son Speaks out For the First Time Since His Mother’s Death

Anne Heche’s youngest son, Atlas, is speaking out for the first time since his mother died following a horrific car crash in August.

The Los Angeles Inquisitor put together a collection of statements made by the actress’s friends and family and published them on January 24. Among them was a comment made by the 13-year-old.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” he shared. “She always knew how to solve a problem or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

Heche shared Atlas with her longtime boyfriend, James Tupper. He shared fond memories of the late Donnie Brasco star with the publication as well.

“Anne and I were together for more than a decade,” he wrote. “We have a beautiful son together, and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love, and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

Anne Heche also shares a 20–year-old son, Homer, with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. Homer took full control of his mother’s estate four months after her passing, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

LA Coroner Found That Anne Heche Had Cocaine in Her System at the Time of the Crash

The 53-year-old died on August 11, less than a week after she crashed her car into an LA apartment complex and suffered injuries from smoke inhalation caused by a subsequent massive fire.

First responders arrived on the scene about five minutes after the accident, and it took them approximately 20 minutes to reach her vehicle inside the dangerous flames. It then took them another 20 minutes to pull her from the wreckage.

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields shared with NBC4.

TMZ reported on December 6 that her final autopsy revealed Heche had cocaine in her system at the time of the accident.

A urine test taken at the hospital determined that Heche had also taken fentanyl before driving that day. But investigators later learned that doctors had given her the drug to manage pain.

The autopsy also proved that a rumor about Heche drinking vodka behind the wheel was false. There was absolutely no alcohol in her system.