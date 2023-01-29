Annie Wersching, ’24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the award-winning actress who held prominent roles in television shows such as 24 and Bosch has passed away, she was 45.

Wersching’s publicist confirmed the news with DEADLINE on January 29. Her death came after a two-year battle with cancer. As a GoFundMe Page set up for her family explained, Wersching chose to keep her health issues private.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full wrote in a statement. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment, she didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world,” he continued. “I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. ‘I love you, little family…’ “

Annie Wersching continued working through much of her health struggle. After learning she had the disease, she remained in her roles in The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard. The former served as her last project.

During her 20 years in Hollywood, Werching also had major parts in General Hospital, The Vampire Diaries, Timeless, and Runaways.

Annie Wersching Leaves Behind a Husband and Three Young Sons

The actress also enjoyed a celebrated voice-over career. Wersching lent her vocals to Tess in the cult-classic video game, The Last of Us. Her work in the game earned her a BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award in 2014.

During her time in the industry, Wersching made many friends and earned the respect of her coworkers. Several of those people have spoken out on their loss, including the director and producer of 24, Jon Cassar.

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away,” he wrote in a statement per DEADLINE. “Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie, you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Annie Wersching is survived by her husband and three sons, Freddie, 12; Ozzie, and Archie, 4.

This is a developing story.