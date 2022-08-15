‘Another World’: Anne Heche and Ray Liotta Had Major Runs on the Long-Running Soap Opera

Last week, a devastating crash claimed the life of actress Anne Heche. And, since then, the star has been remembered for some of her most prolific roles on the big screen…as well as on the small screen. During her long career, which spanned over three decades, Heche has done a wide variety of projects. Each project ranged from big-time blockbusters to indie film favorites, and TV comedy shows. Heche even had a stint on the popular NBC soap opera Another World.

And, the late Anne Heche isn’t the only star we’ve lost recently to have found a role on the popular soap. Ray Liotta who lost his life suddenly earlier this year did his own stint on the soap in the late 1970s into the early 1980s.

Remembering Anne Heche’s Another World Soap Opera Role

When Heche was a teenager in the mid-1980s, she stepped onto the small screen portraying dual roles on the popular NBC soap opera Another World. During this classic TV stint, Heche stepped in replacing popular soap star Ellen Wheeler, taking on two roles portraying twins Victoria and Marley Hudson.

She may have been a newcomer to the business when she found her place in Another World. However, Heche hit the ground running big time quickly turning her two characters into some of the most popular of the time.

Good Fellas Star, The Late Ray Liotta Finds His Start As The Heartfelt Joey Perrini On Another World

Before Anne Heche stepped into the series in 1987, the late actor Ray Liotta made his own mark on the popular NBC soap opera. From 1978 until 1981, Liotta was a sort of heartthrob on the hit daytime drama series during his memorable run.

He portrayed the sweet and charmingly honest young hero named Joey Perrini. Liotta’s portrayal of Perrini reflects a passionate young man who is eager to find true love.

After leaving Another World, Ray Liotta soon became a household name. In 1989 he stepped onto the big screen alongside Kevin Costner in the blockbuster feel-good baseball flick Field of Dreams. Then, just a year later, he stepped into another one of his most prolific roles portraying mobster Henry Hill. Liotta then went on to star in a string of unforgettable hits, including roles in Shades of Blue, The Many Saints of Newark, and Hanna, among others.

Ray Liotta passed away suddenly in his sleep in May at the age of 67. At the time of his death, the actor was working on his latest film project, Dangerous Waters. Heche lost her life just last week after a devastating and fiery Los Angeles car crash left her with deadly injuries.