Are ‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn Friends Beyond TV?

Tim Allen and Richard Karn spent eight years playing friends as hosts of a fictional show on Home Improvement. And recently, they reunited “to challenge the people who love to get stuff done” on Assembly Required. Does that mean that the two stayed close all these years? Yes, it does.

While their hit sitcom closed down over two decades ago, Allen and Karn remained friends off-screen. The duo has stuck with each other through all their major life events, like Allen’s wedding to his second wife Jane Hajduk, and the birth of his second child, Elizabeth.

I've always admired people who repair something instead of replace it. So, I created a competition show with @HISTORY , and my old buddy @TheRichardKarn , to challenge the people who love to get stuff done! pic.twitter.com/EEVHKRPFum — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 25, 2020

And when we say that they’re friends, we don’t just mean that they send cards every Christmas. We mean that they love each other like family, literally.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last February, the actors got together to celebrate 30 years since Home Improvement debuted. And Karn admitted that he looks at Allen as a sibling.

“I never told you this Tim, but you’re like a brother to me,” he admitted. ” I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it are now being able to show their kids something that they can sit all together and watch.”

Tim Allen and Richard Karn Are Still Close with All Their ‘Home Improvement’ Pals

And it isn’t just Tim Allen and Richard Karn that stayed connected through the decades. As Allen said, all the old castmates are “real close.” In fact, he made it a point to bring his old Home Improvement pals on as guest stars during his recently ended Last Man Standing.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Patricia Richardson appeared together for a 2015 installment called Helen Potts. And separately, Thomas came back for three more episodes while Richardson appeared in one more. And Karn even made a couple of cameos in 2013. Even Blake Carey, who played Harry on the 90s series had a guest role in 2016.

But out of all his former castmates, Karn is his best friend.

“I still see Richard way too much, boy, way too much,” Allen joked.

And that’s why he chose his Tool Time counterpart as his co-host for Assembly Required, which airs on the History Channel. Because not only does he know his DIYs, but Richard Karn is also his perfect sidekick.

“I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what Tool Time really was, where I add more power to it, I break something. He’d be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit,” Allen said. “This [show] is improv for 12 hours a day and I’m out of my mind. It’s just like Al Borland and Tim Taylor.”