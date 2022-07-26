Arnold Schwarzenegger Accused of Inappropriate Behavior on Set by ‘End of Days’ Costar

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently accused of inappropriate behavior by Miriam Margoyles again. Margoyles, who appeared with Schwarzenegger on the 1999 film End of Days, first made the allegations to The Guardian in 2016 and repeated them again today.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Margoyles appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. She addressed many aspects about working with the Terminator actor. The hosts asked her about her recent claims that he “farted in her face on set.” Recently, in another interview, Margoyles had revealed the story.

“He farted in my face,” Margolyes said. “Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me,” she continued. “So he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

On Tuesday’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she spoke about the incident further.

She claimed to hate filming with Schwarzenegger, saying: “No I didn’t enjoy it at all. I thought he was full of himself and [inappropriate].”

“Not [with] me, thankfully, but anybody else that was young and pretty, he felt they were fair game. That was what it was like then,” she added.

However, she is the only actress from the film to have come forward with similar claims. No one from the film set has corroborated her statement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Talks His Father

Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is also a Hollywood actor. However, his father ensures that he remains humble. Recently, Baena revealed an interesting parenting tactic that the Kindergarten Cop actor practices.

Despite his father being one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood for decades, Baena wasn’t cut any slack after college. “I’m really grateful that my dad helped me get through college. But right when college was done, it was just like, ‘You go. You’re on your own.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’”

Joseph Baena explained his journey of breaking into Hollywood. “So yeah, I needed a job, and I was not getting any of the acting roles that I thought I was going to get, and like starting to get paid.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘I need to do something’, so I started interning at this real estate company. I went in there. I was like, ‘I want to just learn as much as possible while making some kind of income. And then I enjoyed it and was like, ‘Oh, I think I can do this pretty well’. So, I got my license.’”

While Arnold Schwarzenegger may be worth around $400 million, his son will have to make it his own way like his father.