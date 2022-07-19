Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘End of Days’ Costar Miriam Margolyes Reveals He Deliberately Farted in Her Face

Arnold Schwarzenegger has led a truly incredible life. He’s not only one of the most iconic bodybuilders in the history of the sport but a beloved Hollywood star and former governor of California as well. On top of all that, Arnold has been known to give a motivational speech or two, despite his charmingly thick Austrian accent.

In all that time and all the twists and turns of his career, Arnold seldom made enemies. On the contrary, fans and colleagues alike typically have nothing but positive things to say about the 74-year-old star.

Unless you’re asking Miriam Margolyes, that is, whose account of Schwarzenegger reeks of disapproval. While many know Schwarzenegger as “gracious” and “respectful,” the 81-year-old British-Australian actress believes him to be “rude” and a “bit too full of himself.”

Margolyes, in fact, went as far as to call Schwarzenegger her “least favorite costar”. And, well, given the circumstances, it’s hard to blame her for the scathing assessment.

Miriam Margolyes Recounts Her Unpleasant Experience With Arnold Schwarzenegger

In 1999, Schwarzenegger and Margolyes both starred in the horror/action film End of Days. And while commercially successful, it’s a bit of a Y2K fever dream.

In the film, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Jericho Cane, a former NYPD detective tasked with protecting a young woman from Satan himself, who’s chosen her to conceive the Antichrist. To stop the end of the world, Jericho has to prevent Satan’s nefarious plans from coming to fruition before the millennium ends.

Miriam Margolyes plays the villainous Mabel. She is the sister of Satan who attempts to assist the embodiment of evil in his infernal undertaking. Now, Miriam’s character and Arnold’s were obvious enemies, but that still doesn’t really explain his ghastly actions.

In an interview with the news.com.au’s I’ve Got News for You podcast, Miriam Margoyles recounted the 23-year-old incident that cemented Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name at the very top of her list of undesirable coworkers.

“He farted in my face,” Margolyes explained. “Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me,” she continued. “So he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Hopefully, Arnold Schwarzenegger was just so pumped full of protein powder that he did it accidentally. And he was so engrossed in the task at hand that he didn’t even realize he’d done it, and therefore didn’t know to apologize.

Only Arnold knows, however, and only time will tell if he admits to or even remembers the alleged odious action.