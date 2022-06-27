Arnold Schwarzenegger Had Hilarious Reaction When Son Patrick Showed Him Pics From ‘The Boys’ Spinoff

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t know what to think about his son Patrick’s new role on The Boys Presents: Varsity.

The 28-year-old recently started filming the series, which is a spinoff of Amazon’s The Boys. And according to Variety, the details of the project are completely under wraps.

During an episode of the Just for Variety podcast, Patrick wouldn’t reveal anything about the plot, nor would he simply confirm that he’s playing a character named Golden Boy. But he did admit that he gave his dad a look at some set photos. And Arnold Schwarzenegger was shocked. So, our interest is piqued.

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘What the f**k are you filming?’” Patrick admitted. “I was like, ‘It’s this show called The Boys. … You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can’t articulate what happens in it.”

What we do know is that the original series follows vigilantes who try to take down corrupt superheroes. And Varsity will somehow play into that concept. Other than that, Patrick was only willing to give up that it’s “really fun” with “just loosey-goosey comedy.”

He also added that the plot is similar to some other popular series that are enjoying their hay days.

“It’s kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes,” he teased.

IMDb gives a little more information with a synopsis that reads, “The lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

Patrick—who is currently riding the success of his most recent series, The Staircase—also noted that people, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and his mom, Maria Shriver, are “in for a loop” when they watch his new show.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Wasn’t Allowed to See the Script Until He Officially Joined the Cast

And the fact that Patrick Schwarzenegger said anything at all means a lot. Because from the very start, The Boys‘ producers have been going to painstaking lengths to ensure that nothing about the project leaks.

They first called Patrick about his rumored role because he had auditioned for the part of Homelander in the original series years ago. And he made a great impression. So, they asked him to come back and read for the spinoff.

However, he wasn’t allowed to read from the actual script. Just in case he turned down the gig or didn’t fit the part, the series didn’t want him sharing any secrets. So the audition process was completely cryptic.

“They were just like, ‘It’s about this. This is the character. This is what’s going to happen in this,’” he revealed. “I was like, ‘OK, it’s The Boys. I know it’s going to be something crazy but it’s an amazing show.’ … And then when I started reading [the scripts] on set, I was like, ‘Oh boy, this is going to be, yeah, this will be fun and interesting.’”

So far, The Boys Presents: Varsity doesn’t have a release date. But you can get ready for the action by catching all three seasons of the original series, which is streaming on Amazon now.