Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite 28 Years After ‘True Lies’

28 years after they starred in True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited again. Both actors were part of a very special ceremony for Curtis, who is the star of Halloween Ends. She posed for photos alongside Schwarzenegger as Curtis was part of a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. True Lies was directed by James Cameron. Both actors shared a friendly kiss and celebrate Curtis’ accomplishment together. Yet Schwarzenegger had some things to say about his costar, very flattering things. He played Harry Tasker in the 1994 movie.

“When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they’re saying about her,” Schwarzenegger said. “But there’s always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie True Lies. Because she wasn’t supporting — she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Jamie Lee Curtis Is The ‘Most Extraordinary Actress’ He’s Worked With

He said that Curtis is the “most extraordinary actress” he ever worked with throughout his lengthy career. “This is a serious, serious player that can kick some serious ass,” Schwarzenegger tells the gathered crowd. Actress Melanie Griffith also attends the event and shares some words about Jamie Lee Curtis. Griffith and Curtis have been friends for a long time. Both actresses starred in the 1981 military comedy She’s in the Army Now.

Jamie Lee Curtis, after the ceremony, spoke with Entertainment Tonight. She talked about what the honor means to her along with her reaction to receiving praise from her former costars. She says that she and Schwarzenegger just might have another film in them. “It made me want to do another one with him. I walked up to him and I was like, ‘Dude, why aren’t we doing another movie,'” Curtis says. “I’m gonna call Jim today.”

She wrote an essay just for PEOPLE. Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on what it has meant to play Laurie Strode throughout the Halloween franchise. Curtis wrote that playing Laurie teaches her the meaning of the words “resilience,” “loyalty,” “perseverance,” and “COURAGE.”

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, “I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie’s character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined.” Halloween Ends starts up in theaters and begins streaming on Peacock Friday.