Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to Late Mom on Would-Be 100th Birthday in Emotional Post

On Friday (July 29th), “Terminator” icon Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his social media account to pay a special tribute to someone close to his heart – his mother, Aurelia, on what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Today my mother, Aurelia, would have turned 100,” Arnold Schwarzenegger declared in his post, which also featured snaps of him and his mother over the years. “She was the best mother you can imagine and I’ll always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won’t call myself self-made.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to share that this mother showed him unconditional love. She also taught him the importance of keeping his home clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. “A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s followers gushed about the sweet post. His nephew Patrick wrote, “She was not only the best mother, but also the best grandmother.”

Another follower shared, “What a great testimony about your beloved mother. I wish I could tell my Mom I love her, but she got her angel wings 8 years ago. I miss her more than words can say.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mother passed away on August 2, 1998. Aurelia was 76 years old at the time when she suffered from a heart attack in Weiz, Austria. She was married to Arnold’s father, Gustav, from 1945 until his death in 1972. The couple had two sons, Arnold and Meinhard (who died in 1971 in a car accident). She apparently was visiting her husband’s grave when the heart attack happened. Although he was notably estranged from his father, Arnold was super close with her mother.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates His 75th Birthday

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 75th trip around the sun on Saturday (July 30th). The actor’s family shared special wishes on their social media accounts to celebrate his latest milestone.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s nephew, Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, shared a snap of the duo together. He wrote, “Happy 75th birthday to the most incredible godfather and uncle anyone could wish for! I am so proud of you, and so grateful for your love, support, friendship and laughter!”

Katherine Schwarzenegger also posted some throwback snapshots of her and Arnold together to celebrate his birthday. “Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much! You’re the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives! Happy happy!!”

Along with acting and bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger is known to be the 38th Governor of California. He served in the political position from November 2003 to January 2011.