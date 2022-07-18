Arnold Schwarzenegger Refused To Financially Support Son Joseph Baena After He Finished College

Behind successful movies like Terminator, Predator, and Last Action Hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to enjoy all the possibilities in America. Born in Austria, the former bodybuilder used his love for lifting weights to catapult him into stardom. Beyond the lights of Hollywood, he pivoted towards politics, becoming the 38th Governor of California. While nothing appears impossible for the Terminator, his son with housekeeper Mildred Baena recently opened up about learning who his father was and how he helped him all the way through college.

Appearing on the Unwaxed podcast, Joseph Baena discussed how grateful he is for his father taking care of him. Being a part of his life, it inspired Baena to follow in Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s footsteps, becoming an actor and bodybuilder himself. But he admitted that the financial help stopped after college. “I’m really grateful that my dad helped me get through college. But right when college was done, it was just like, ‘You go. You’re on your own.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’”

Joseph Baena Explains Being On His Own

With breaking into Hollywood no easy task, Joseph Baena explained, “So yeah, I needed a job, and I was not getting any of the acting roles that I thought I was going to get, and like starting to get paid. I was like, ‘I need to do something’, so I started interning at this real estate company. I went in there. I was like, ‘I want to just learn as much as possible while making some kind of income. And then I enjoyed it and was like, ‘Oh, I think I can do this pretty well’. So, I got my license.”

Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you! pic.twitter.com/aRuJzGzAWi — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 27, 2019

Although it is known that Arnold Schwarzenegger is worth around $400 million, the push from the star has opened numerous possibilities for Joseph Baena on his road to success.

Another Star Who Agrees With Arnold Schwarzenegger

And Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t the only one with that mindset as NBA star Shaquille O’Neal believes in the same. He once said, “My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me – not really upset – but they don’t understand. Because I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich. You’ve got to have Bachelor’s or Master’s [degrees] and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you’re going to have to present it… bring it to me, I’ll let you know. I’m not giving you nothing.”

The basketball legend added, “There’s one rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I don’t care about none of that. Listen, I got six kids. I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business. But I tell them I’m not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it.”