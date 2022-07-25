Arnold Schwarzenegger Is ‘Reunited’ With His ‘True Lies’ Costar Tom Arnold in Special Pic

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a True Lies reunion with his longtime friend and colleague, Tom Arnold. The action flick, which recently marked its 28th season, starred Schwarzenegger and Arnold as Harry Tasker and Albert Gibson, respectively.

Although the movie premiered decades ago in 1994, the pair are still going strong as good friends. On Sunday, the former California governor reunited with his former co-star as the two headed out on a bike rider.

“Reunited with my old partner,” the Terminator star wrote when he posted a photo from their trip via Instagram and Twitter.

Reunited with my old partner. pic.twitter.com/iQnX8OzaSj — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 24, 2022

In addition, Arnold also posted the same photo on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Keeping up with this guy is not easy.” In the photo, Schwarzenegger, now 73 years old, sits on his bike during a break in their ride. He smiles at the camera with a cigar in his mouth with dark sunglasses on.

Arnold stood to his left while gripping the handlebars of his bike with a big grin.

Both actors also wore black T-shirts with FUBAR written across the logo for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The matching shirts seemed to promote Schwarzenegger’s new TV show, marking his first role as a leading man in a TV series.

Arnold Schwarzenegger promotes new TV series on recent bike trip

The phrase is an acronym that some believe originated in the military and stands for “f***ed up beyond all repair.” Days before the bike ride, Arnold posted a snap of the longtime pals smoking a couple of cigars.

“Me and the other Arnold make it a point to work together every 28 years,” he joked in the caption regarding their roles in True Lies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest series was initially titled “FUBAR,” but it has since been retitled as “Utap.” The new Netflix show is described as a “global spy adventure” and is based on True Lies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the role of Luke Brunner, a rugged yet loveable crank. He has an adult daughter, played by Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro.

However, their relationship gets flipped upside down when they learn that the other has been working for the CIA. Tom Arnold is also in at least one of the episodes, per IMDb. Shooting for the show reportedly began in early May and is expected to run through till the end of August.

The cast also includes Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Jay Baruchel, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Adam Pally, and Andy Buckley.

In addition, Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Stephanie Sy, Scott Thompson, and child actress Rachel Lynch have recurring roles.

True Lies was written and directed by famed James Cameron and starred Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a family man who secretly works as a secret agent for the US. Arnold played Schwarzenegger’s partner Albert ‘Gib’ Gibson, which birthed many memorable scenes.