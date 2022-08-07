arnold-schwarzenegger-revealed-the-one-stunt-that-very-nearly-killed-him

Action film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has proven time and time again that he is the ultimate Hollywood badass. But even the toughest stars are mortal. And Arnold almost learned that the hard way while filming the 2000 film The 6th Day.

During his career, the now 75-year-old has made a name for himself by being a muscle-bound hero who is worthy of doing his own stunts. And while he suffered various injuries over the years, none were serious enough to cost him life or limb. However, a seemingly low-risk scene in The 6th Day hit a snag that almost drowned the star.

The movie followed a near-future world where animal cloning was acceptable, but human cloning was still illegal. And, of course, criminals wanted to use the technology for power and money, and that led Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Adam Gibson to get caught up in a cloning conspiracy.

In 2014, the actor sat down for an Ask Me Anything special on Reddit, and when a fan asked when he’s been “nearest to death,” he told the almost fatal story that happened when he filmed inside a water tank.

“On The 6th Day, there was a scene where I hide underwater behind embryos. I did a rehearsal with goggles, and everything went fine,” he began. “But when we actually shot, I couldn’t see because the water was milky. So I ran out of air and went to the top and realized I didn’t know where to get out. I was trapped. Then a hand grabbed me and pulled me out.”

Luckily for Arnold and all his adoring fans, his stunt double, Billy Lucas, was looking out for his friend from below the tank with goggles. And while no one else was aware that Arnold was drowning, Billy notice that he was “in big trouble.” And now, Arnold quite literally owes him his life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Also Almost Lost His Life While Filming ‘True Lies’

Arnold Schwarzenegger also came inches from death while filming True Lies. During a horseback scene, the actor rode to the edge of a building top. And to give the horse some extra leeway to stop, the crew built a “little ramp” between the building and the cameras.

While they were measuring for the said ramp, the crew accidentally “dropped the arm on the camera on the horse’s nose.” The horse then “went crazy, spinning, and rearing.” And unfortunately, there was no railing to stop the horse and Arnold from falling to their deaths.

“That one was really scary. If the horse stepped a foot the wrong way, we would have fallen 90 feet to a cement floor,” the former California governor wrote before adding, “These stories are why I will always love stunt people.”