Ashley Judd Says She Had a ‘Restorative-Justice Conversation’ With Her Alleged Rapist, Years After the Fact

It’s been a difficult year for Ashley Judd, and the actress continues finding ways to heal. Her mother Naomi died three months ago. Overcoming that grief has been challenging for her and her sister, Wynonna Judd. She recently spoke with CMT about that process.

“One of the things that I think we have done well as a family, meaning my pop, my sister Wynonna and me, is we have really given each other the dignity and the allowance to grieve in our individual and respective ways,” she said. “And yet we’ve been able to completely stick together. So we can be at the same supper table and recognize, ‘Oh, this one’s in anger, this one’s in denial, this one’s in bargaining, this one’s in acceptance.’ I’m in shock right now.”

As she continues mourning the loss of her mother, Ashley Judd is opening up about her past traumas. She hopes to help someone else that may be going through something similar.

She’s now 54 years old, and she joined the podcast “Healing” with David Kessler recently. She discussed facing one of her alleged rapists years later and revealed how the interaction went.

“To make a long story short, we ended up in rocking chairs sitting by a creek together,” she said of the 1999 incident. She says that he wasn’t difficult to find when she searched for him years later. “And I said, ‘I’m very interested in hearing the story you’ve carried all these years.’ And we had a restorative-justice conversation about that.”

Ashley Judd Continues to Heal After a Difficult Year

The actress says that she wanted to share her story because she hopes that it can help someone else.

“I wanted to share that story because there are many ways of healing from grief, and it’s important to remind listeners that I didn’t need anything from him and it was just gravy that he made his amends and expressed his deep remorse because healing from grief is an inside job.”

In 2019, Ashley Judd said that she had been raped three times. She got pregnant as a result of one of the incidents, and she had an abortion.

“I’m thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion,” she said at the time. She was speaking at the Women of the World Summit. “Because the rapist, who is Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would have had to co-parent with my rapist.”

Ashley Judd has been very outspoken about the emotional moments in her life since her mother’s passing. The actress is signed on for a new film that co-stars Neil Patrick Harris. Anita is the tale of former beauty queen and singer Anita Bryant. It’s in pre-production, and no other stars are currently attached to the Chad Hodge project.