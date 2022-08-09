Ashton Kutcher Gives Update on Scary Vasculitis Episode

That 90s Show actor Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about a recent health scare with an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. The longtime TV and film star adds, though, that he is moving past the “super rare” affliction. Noting that things are now “all good.”

In these recent updates, Ashton Kutcher speaks out about an episode he had about two years ago while battling a rare autoimmune condition. A battle, the star says, that left him temporarily unable to walk, see, or even hear. However, Kutcher notes that he’s now doing much better and is ready to move on.

That 90s Show Star Ashton Kutcher Clears Up Reports Of Vasculitis Episode, Noting It’s Now “All Good”

In a Monday Twitter post, Ashton Kutcher clears up concerns about his health. This update comes after the actor revealed on a recent episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge that he battled a rare autoimmune disease – a type of vasculitis – three years ago.

Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 9, 2022

“Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there,” Kutcher begins in the post.

“Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up),” the actor continues.

“I had some impairments [hearing], vision, balance issues right after,” he adds. However, Kutcher continues, he has made a full recovery and now it’s time to move on.

“I fully recovered,” he says. “All good. Moving on.”

The actor then notes that the upcoming 2022 New York marathon is calling his name! “See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” Kutcher adds.

Ashton Kutcher Joins Bear Grylls In The Costa Rican Jungles As He Gets Candid About His Battle With Vasculitis

Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on the popular National Geographic survivalist show aired early this week. The episode took Kutcher on a journey with Bear Grylls into the jungles of Costa Rica while Kutcher opened up about his own health journey.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis,” the That 70s Show alum tells the National Geographic reality-TV host. During the discussion, Kutcher notes that this rare form of the autoimmune affliction “knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium.”

“It took me like a year to build it all back up,” the actor continues.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” Kutcher adds.

“Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again,” he relates.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again,” he adds. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'”

Kutcher goes on to say that he knows he’s “lucky to be alive,” adding that he has turned the scare into a learning experience.

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” Kutcher relates in the episode. “You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”