Ashton Kutcher Reveals ‘Super Rare’ Autoimmune Disorder Diagnosis

Ashton Kutcher recently shared his experience with a rare autoimmune disorder that he was diagnosed with.

Kutcher has recently been in the news due to the upcoming “That 70s Show” revival show, “That 90s Show.” Kutcher is reprising his original role on the show, Michael Kelso. His wife who he met on set, Mila Kunis, also returns for her role as Jackie Burkhart.

The actor will also be on an upcoming episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.” In the episode, he reveals his autoimmune disorder diagnosis and his experience with it.

In a teaser clip for the episode, Grylls and Kutcher are hiking through the woods. Grylls says: “Do you know, I’ve never met any strong person who has had an easy road. Where does that strength come from?”

Kutcher launched into the story: “Like two years ago, I had their weird, super rare form of Vasculitis that like knocked out my vision and knocked out my hearing. Yeah, it like knocked out all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'”

He also added that he is “lucky to be alive,” and said: “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

Grylls told Kutcher that he is strong for what he went through.

Kutcher’s episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” premieres tonight. In the episode, the two will venture to the Coastal Jungles of Costa Rica. According to the National Geographic synopsis, “Ashton Kutcher joins Bear in Costa Rica, where Bear teaches him survival techniques as they traverse ocean plunges, jungle rivers, and volcanic cliffs.”

Grylls shared another clip from the episode on Twitter this morning, writing: “A chance to “punk” the ultimate “punkster” was too good an opportunity to miss. Thanks for the laughs and adventures buddy. Check out @aplusk on tonight’s episode of @RunningWildwBG on @NatGeoTV in US 9/8c”.

A chance to “punk” the ultimate “punkster” was too good an opportunity to miss 🤪 Thanks for the laughs and adventures buddy. Check out @aplusk on tonight’s episode of @RunningWildwBG on @NatGeoTV in US 9/8c 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xn4jTNSBVt — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 8, 2022

The 30 second clip features Grylls and Kutcher in a lake together, when Grylls panics and says to get out because a crocodile is near. After Kutcher stumbles to get out of the lake, Grylls laughs and says, “Punk’d!”

Kutcher’s appearance on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” premieres tonight on ABC.