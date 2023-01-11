Austin Butler Responds to Fans Calling Him Out for Still Sounding Like Elvis Presley

Austin Butler probably is tired by now of hearing people say that he is still sounding a lot like Elvis Presley in his life. But people are still talking about his speech patterns. The latest time Butler responded to comments about how his voice changed since starring in Elvis came at the Golden Globe Awards.

Butler, 31, addressed people who have been making fun of him in recent months. They believe that he’s been keeping up the Southern drawl he learned for the movie after it finally wrapped. “I don’t think I sound like him still,” Butler said in the awards show’s press room after winning best actor, drama motion picture for his performance in Elvis. “But I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time.

Austin Butler Previously Addressed Speech Pattern Questions Around ‘Elvis’

“I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked to him,” Butler said. This is not the first time that Butler has addressed comments about his post-Elvis speech patterns, Billboard reports. In December, he did joke about his voice change in his opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live. Also, in June, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the matter. “At this point, I keep asking people, ‘Is this my voice?’ Because this feels like my real … it’s one of those things where certain things trigger it, and other times as well it’s, I don’t know,” Butler said.

Prior to the Golden Globe Awards, Butler appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He shed some light on the intensive process he underwent to prepare for his portrayal of the late rock n’ roll legend. It even included reconstructing the way that Presley spoke. Butler said he spent hours learning to chuckle exactly like Elvis did. How? By listening to audio compilations of the Hound Dog singer’s laughter.

Actor Wore 90 Costumes While Playing Presley On The Big Screen

“I’d walk down the beach for hours with a headphone in, laughing as Elvis,” Butler said. “So it looked like [I was] this man, just absolutely out of his mind.”

In other news regarding Austin Butler and Elvis, it’s been revealed that he wore 90 costumes while filming the movie. Costume designer Catherine Martin actually put her focus on mixing two costume styles that worked. She said that they were “recreations of costumes that existed.” The looks included “other fictionalized outfits” that became a combination of ones that would help tell the story throughout the movie, Martin said.

