Austin Majors, ‘NYPD Blue’ Child Star, Dead at 27

Austin Majors, a former child actor who was best known for his role in the TV series NYPD Blue, has reportedly passed away at the age of 27.

According to TMZ, Majors passed away on Saturday (February 11th) while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles. A source told the media outlet revealed that while there was no foul play suspected, it was believed that the former actor may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl.

Austin Majors’ family issued a statement about his sudden passing. “[He] was a loving artistic, brilliant, and kind human being,” his relatives explained. “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

Majors’ younger sister, Kali, also shared that her fondest memories of her brother were growing up on set with him as well as volunteering for “Kids With a Cause.” “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the family further wrote.

Majors played Theo Sipowicz for seven seasons on NYPD Blue. Theo was notably the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz. According to his IMDb profile, Austin also appeared in other TV series including ER, According to Jim, How I Met Your Mother, and Desperate Housewives. His acting career seemed to stop in 2009.

‘NYPD Blue’ Star Dennis Franz Is Quoted to Describe Austin Majors As Being a Joy to Work With

On Majors’ website, Franz is quoted describing the young actor as being a joy to work with. “The fun of working with him is capturing those special moments,” the quote continues. “Things that he would do spontaneously became some of our best material. He never has lost his enthusiasm to be on the set. He just loves coming to work.”

Franz also allegedly said that Majors thinks the set was his playground and all of the NYPD Blue castmates were his older playmates. “It is Austin Majors Day when he is here, he runs the show. But when he hears his cue, he gets a twinkle in his eye and he is ready to work.”

Along with acting in NYPD Blue, Majors received the 2002 Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV Series for his work on the show. He also received a nomination for the same award in 2003 and 2004. Majors did receive a Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role nomination for his work on Disney’s Treasure Planet.

An autopsy is currently being conducted and an official cause of death is unconfirmed. Toxic screens will also be done, but they will not be completed for a few months.