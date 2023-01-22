Axl Rose Performs ‘November Rain’ During Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service

While honoring his close friend, Lisa Marie Presley, rock legend Axl Rose took to the stage to perform Guns N’ Rose’s single November Rain during her memorial service at Graceland on Sunday (January 22nd)

Along with his performance, Axl Rose also gave a beautiful speech about Lisa Marie Presley. “I’m still in shock as I feel like I will continue to be for quite some time,” the rocker explained. “I feel like I’m supposed to be texting her like right now.”

Axl Rose also admitted that he never in a million years imagined he would be singing at Elvis Presley’s iconic estate under the circumstances. “This is truly devastating and I’m sure excruciating for everyone here.”

Axl Rose previously released a statement after it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54. She reportedly suffered from multiple cardiac arrests and was in a medically-induced coma prior to her passing.

“Her passing, just as her son’s, or as a kid, her father’s doesn’t seem real,” Axl Rose said about Lisa Marie, noting he will miss his friend. “Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them.”

Axl Rose further recalled being there for Lisa Marie following the death of her son, Benjamin. “Her son’s passing was shocking, tragic, and devastating,” the rocker explained. He said he had conversations with Presley about Benjamin that were awkward but necessary. He also shared that he did whatever he could to make her smile following Benjamin’s passing. “I wanted her to be happy,” Rose said. “To feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances.”

Other Musicians Pay Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley During Graceland Memorial Service

Other musicians who attended the service for memorial service For Lisa Marie Presley included Alan’s Morissette and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

During the event at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, Morgan sang Smashing Pumpkins’ To Sheila while playing acoustic guitar. Morissette sang her 2021 track Rest with an accompanied pianist. Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir performed Amazing Grace and revelation 19:1. Blackwood Brothers Quartet sang hymns How Great Thou Art and Sweet, Sweet Spirit.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, read a poem called A Tribute to the Children and spoke about her dear friend. “I stand here with great honor because we called each other ‘sissy,’ Ferguson said about Lisa Marie Presley. “And I’ve been with you all for all your lives really. Sissy, this I for you with affection.”

Ferguson then quoted her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, with the saying, “nothing [that] can be said can begin to take away the anguished and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love.”