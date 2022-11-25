Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Honors the Late Actor With Touching Tribute

Jacy Nittolo, who is Ray Liotta’s fiancée, shared a very touching Thanksgiving tribute to Liotta six months after he died. Nittolo, 47, went on Instagram and posted a sweet black-and-white image of them with their heads touching from Thanksgiving 2019.

“I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him,” Nittolo wrote in the caption, Daily Mail reports. “Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life.” Nittolo then said that Liotta’s daughter Karsen, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace, has been providing a wealth of support for her.

Ray Liotta Remembered In Instagram Post

“I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life,” Nittolo wrote. “I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful”. Both Karsen and Nittolo showed up at the Los Angeles premiere of Liotta’s Apple+ TV series in June. Ray Liotta proposed to Nittolo back on Christmas 2020. That was after the couple was fixed up by Karsen, who met Jacy at a party thrown by her son Chazz, 22.

Besides Chazz, Jacy is the mother of son Dax, 24, daughter Jade, 19, and son Joey, 11, from her marriage to ex-husband Joseph Nittolo. She was hesitant to go out with an actor. The Marriage Story star admitted he wasn’t crazy about her having a young son. “The buzzkill for me was she also had a 10-year-old, and when you’re in your 60s, the last thing that you want is a 10-year-old,” Ray Liotta, a doting stepfather, said during a 2021 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Luckily, this kid is very cool.”

Late Actor Starred In ‘Goodfellas’

Ray Liotta, known for starring in Goodfellas, died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic in May. He was 67. Nittolo previously shared additional tributes following Liotta’s death, including photos of herself getting a tattoo in his honor in August. “Yesterday marked 3 months. It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me,” Nittolo wrote underneath pictures of black-and-white photos that showed the tattoo process, before the final result which appeared to be a feather.

Then, a month after Ray Liotta died, she wrote, “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.” It’s quite obvious that there is a lot of love for Ray Liotta left within Jacy Nittolo at this time.