Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Breaks Silence on His Brother Aaron Carter’s Death

90s youth singing sensation Aaron Carter passed away over the weekend at just 34 years old. Having found his body in a bathtub, some believe the singer possibly drowned. A day after the news broke, Aaron Carter’s brother, Nick Carter, also a member of the Backstreet Boys, spoke out about the younger man’s death for the first time on social media.

The U.S. Sun reports the singer’s brother took to Instagram on Sunday. He wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

Photos in Nick Carter’s post capture the two blonde-haired brothers’ bond over the years, the first showing them shirtless on a summer excursion as boys and the last capturing them as still-tightly-knit adult siblings.

The Backstreet Boys singer continued, “I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help he so desperately needed.”

TMZ reports that before his death, Aaron Carter struggled with serious substance abuse, previously going on television to discuss the number of pills he’d been taking at the time. He also attempted rehab numerous times.

Still, despite his struggles, Nick Carter expressed his grief in his post, though he was grateful in his faith that his younger brother could finally experience peace.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” he shared, “But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.”

Aaron Carter began recording and releasing music as early as nine years old, following in the footsteps of his brother Nick.

Social Media Mourns Aaron Carter’s Death

As one of the most famous American child singers of the early 2000s, millennials flocked to social media to mourn his death. Reflecting on Carter’s majorly successful first studio album Aaron Carter and his even more successful sophomore album Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), fans shared their thoughts and prayers on multiple platforms.

“Sad,” one person wrote. “Addiction is no joke[,] I’m only guessing that’s what happened, I could be wrong but sad.”

Another mourner added, “This is such sad news. He struggled for so long. May his memory be a blessing. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

Given his struggles with addiction, others spoke about the importance of speaking up for your loved ones and coming to their aid whenever possible.

“I don’t know much about Aaron Carter,” one Twitter user admitted, “but hearing about his addictions and mental health issues hit home for me. Having lived with someone with those issues and only now, after a split and in retrospect, the signs were there. Please, friends, if you see something, say something.”