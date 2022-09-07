Bam Margera Exits Florida Bar After Leaving Early From Substance Abuse Treatment in New Video

Jackass star Bam Margera was spotted leaving a bar late Monday night after exiting another substance abuse treatment center for the third time in recent months. According to a report from TMZ, Margera was at the 57 Tavern in Sarasota, Florida until roughly 1 am. He left with a mystery woman who had to help Margera walk out of the bar.

TMZ also reports that Margera left his treatment center on Sunday and has told friends and family he met a new lawyer friend during his stay. Reportedly, Bam said the lawyer offered to help him get out of his court-ordered rehab by leaving the state.

They continue to say Margera is currently shacking up with a friend in Florida. And as of last week, he’s reportedly cut off communication with his mother and father. He’s also not heard from his estranged wife Nikki. Nor gotten to see his son Phoenix since the start of his most recent rehab stay.

If these reports are accurate, this most recent situation would fit into a recent pattern of behavior from Margera this year. He previously fled from court-ordered rehab programs twice this year. Each time he was seen drinking or in other precarious positions immediately after.

The Family Pleads with Bam Margera Fans

This year has seen Margera become a fixture in the tabloids for his in-and-out behavior during rehab treatments. Some of his fans have speculated he’s the victim of a conservatorship under his family and have campaigned for his “release.”

These reports gained enough steam to cause the family to post an official statement regarding Margera’s health.

The statement reads: “It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You’ve watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together.

“The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.

“Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship. But rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public. If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment. Despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being.

“We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety. With heart, The Margera Family.”