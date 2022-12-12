bam-margera-gives-health-update-after-hospitalization

Bam Margera is out of the hospital and on the mend after a struggle with pneumonia left him on a ventilator in the ICU.

On Dec. 9, TMZ reported that the former Jackass star was admitted to a San Diego hospital earlier this week. Sources told the publication that Margera tested positive for COVID-19, and the symptoms led to pneumonia.

His family updated fans on Dec. 10 and shared that he was waiting to be discharged. They also said that the 43-year-old was feeling well despite still struggling with a few complications.

“Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia,” they wrote on Instagram. “Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers.”

Later that day, the reality star posted his own update. In it, he wrote “I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family, and you for the love, support, and prayers.”

Along with the caption, Bam Margera also uploaded a picture of himself posing with his friend, USA Skateboarding CEO, Johnny Schillereff. In it, Margera is all smiles and looking healthy.

“So good to hear BamBam!! Take it easy my friend!” his friend drummer Jussi 69 from The 69 Eyes commented.

Bam Margera Released From Court-Ordered Rehab Facility

The hospitalization came shortly after Bam Margera was released from a rehab facility. A judge ordered the reality star into treatment after having multiple drunken public displays.

Over the course of several months, Margera fled the facility only to have police officers escort him back. During that time, he met an attorney who offered to get him out of the court order, and he succeeded.

The ordeal came after a ‘Free Bam’ movement, which came after fans falsely believed he was living under a conservatorship similar to the one that Brittaney Spears successfully broke earlier this year.

“Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public,” his family wrote. “If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being.”

According to TMZ, Margera never completed the addiction program, and his loved ones have expressed continued concern over his well-being.