Bam Margera Hospitalized, Placed on Ventilator

Bam Margera has been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator due to a serious case of pneumonia, which was complicated by COVID-19.

Sources close to the reality star told TMZ that Bam was admitted to a San Diego hospital earlier this week. The 43-year-old tested positive for the virus while there. After his illness progressed, doctors were forced to take lifesaving measures. He is currently in the ICU but is said to be in stable condition.

Former ‘Jackass’ Star Has Been In and Out of Rehab Facilities

The health scare follows a long year of health battles and drama for the former Jackass member. Bam Margera has been in court-ordered rebab facilities.

Due to a “Free Bam” movement, which was spurred by social media, Bam has fled his facilities on multiple occasions. Each time, police officers would find and escort him back. Amid the chaos, his family pled with the public to stop pushing the movement.

“It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction,” his mother, April Margera, posted on Instagram in August. “…the ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately.”

“Free Bam” was born out of fears that he was being held in a conservatorship situation similar to that of Brittany Spears. However, his mother clarified that he was actually under a “temporary healthcare guardianship.” The reasons why were not “shared with the public.”

“If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready,” she continued. “The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and his well-being. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family.”

Bam Margera Reportedly Did Not Finish His Court-Ordered Program

Bam Margera has since left in-patient treatment after meeting a lawyer who claimed he could get the court order dropped. The star has since posted photos on social media that show him partying in Las Vegas.

A video in September also showed Bam leaving a Florida bar. The stumbling celebrity needed assistance while leaving the facility. He reportedly cut communications with his mother, father, and estranged wife. And sources said he had not seen his son, Pheonix, since leaving the facility. However, he recently posted a picture with Pheonix.

TMZ reported that Margera never completed his addiction program, and friends and family have expressed concern over his well-being.

This is a developing story...