Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley Hang Out, Make an Unlikely Duo in New Photos

Jackass star Bam Margera and pop culture icon Priscilla Presley make an unlikely duo in a handful of new photos. However, the two celebrities actually share a unique connection.

As the New York Post reports, the New Year has been rough for both Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley. The Jackass star continues to struggle with sobriety as his former costar, Steve-O, revealed in a pleading post this month. Similarly, Priscilla Presley’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, struggled with substance abuse problems of her own. It was found she had again been taking opioids in the weeks leading up to her death.

The outlet also states Bam Margera is actually friends with Priscilla Presley’s less famous son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia. Garibaldi Garcia is the son of Presley and film producer Marco Garibaldi. Like Margera and the late Lisa Marie Presley, Garibaldi Garvia has struggled with substance abuse as well. He previously revealed a heroin and fentanyl addiction he faced as a teen.

Photos of the two very different celebrities show them sitting side by side in a well-lit, comfortable environment. In the photos, Presley is supposedly looking at photos of Bam Margera’s five-year-old son, Pheonix.

Margera wrote in an Instagram post, “Lunch with prescilla Presley.”

Priscilla Presley Addresses ‘Noise’ Regarding Inconsistencies with Lisa Marie’s Trust

The death of a child is difficult enough without the added stress of legal discrepancies. However, unfortunately, that’s exactly what Lisa Marie Presley’s grieving mother has been left to battle in the wake of her daughter’s death. As Priscilla and the remainder of the Presley family continue to navigate inconsistencies in Lisa Marie Presley’s trust, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley implored fans to “ignore the noise.”

Primarily, the inconsistencies lie with who will preside over the Presley legacy and its assets following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. Priscilla Presley insists that care of Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland and other family assets belong to her as the sole living matriarch while a friend of Lisa Marie’s, Joel Weinshanker, has emphasized that the late singer-songwriter left maintenance of the Presley legacy to her two eldest children, Benjamin and Riley Keough. Benjamin sadly died in 2020 due to suicide, meaning Riley alone would theoretically preside over Lisa Marie’s trust.

Weinshanker, Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, said of his friend’s trust, “We discussed this many, many times [before] she passed, and that was always Riley and Ben.” His statement refers to the responsibilities tied to the Presley estate and assets. He added, “There was never a question in [Lisa Marie Presley’s] mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it the exact same way that she did. And, obviously, when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley.”

In a recent statement, Priscilla Presley never actually identified Joel Weinshanker as the adversary in the current dilemma. However, her address seems to point directly at the enterprise’s managing partner.

“There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family,” Presley said. “This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family.”

She then asked fans to allow the family “time” as they “work together and sort this out.”