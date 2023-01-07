Bam Margera Says He Was Basically Pronounced Dead Following Multiple Seizures

Jackass co-star Bam Margera has revealed that he was pronounced dead after being in the hospital for a month. Margera also said that he was put on a ventilator to help him breathe after suffering five separate seizures.

Margera joined Jackass co-star Steve-O on the latest Wild Ride! podcast to talk about his December hospitalization that nearly killed him. There were reports last month that indicated Margera sought emergency treatment at a hospital after contracting a severe case of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Bam Margera Said That He Bit Tongue So Hard That It Nearly Fell Off

“Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera told Steve-O. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes.

“On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off,” Bam Margera, 43, said. “It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well.”

Back in the early 2000s, Steve-O and Margera rose to fame due to the popularity of the Jackass reality TV series on MTV. They also were in movies where they would do extreme pranks and stunts. Margera has a long history of substance abuse issues. He has been in and out of rehabilitation centers over the years to try to stay sober, Fox News reports.

Margera Said He’s Happier For Not Being Involved In ‘Jackass Forever’ Movie

“I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat,” Margera said. “I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. (And) I spent eight days in there.”

Bam Margera was supposed to star in the latest Jackass Forever film. But Margera allegedly broke a wellness clause in his contract to stay sober. He was removed from the project. Later on, Margera sued the movie’s lead personalities, Johnny Knoxville and Paramount, but eventually settled out of court.

With his termination from the movie, how did Margera feel about the movie itself? What about his lack of participation in Jackass Forever after the legal wrantling went down? In an earlier interview withi Steve-O on his podcast, Margera opened up about the situation. “Everything [was] mean for a reason,” Margera said. “And I’m much better off not being in it. I’m happy to not be in it. I don’t want to do that anymore. I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m much happier without it.”