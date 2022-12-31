Barbara Walters Dead at 93, Social Media Mourns the Broadcast Journalist’s Loss

Barbara Walters was known as a television news anchor and longtime ABC News broadcaster. Her work as a news correspondent broke through barriers and blazed a trail in a professional sphere dominated by men at the time.

Walters died on Friday, December 30th. She was 93 years old.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She became the first female anchor on an evening news program with that assignment. Three years later, she became a co-host of “20/20.” Then, in 1997, she created the “The View,” a show which remains massively popular to this day.

She died at her home in New York, according to reports.

Fans and celebrities alike reacted to the tragic passing of the iconic figure.

“RIP to a legend!” one account wrote. “Incredibly sad — a stellar journalist,” another said.

BREAKING: Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93. https://t.co/tydwREgTb2 pic.twitter.com/b4jOEHVYFE — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022

“RIP Barbara Walters…a true journalist with an impeccable career,” another said.

Robert Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, shared the news on Twitter. “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.”

Plenty of newscasters and members of the media are grieving Walters, hailing her as an icon within their industry. Deborah Roberts, ABC colleague of Walters and long-time friend, shared a touching tribute. “

“So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters,” Roberts wrote. “What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program.”

Fans and Celebrities React to the Death of Barbara Walters

Olivia Garvey, sports reporter and anchor in Washington, D.C., wrote a tribute to Walters online. “RIP Barbara Walters! We lost such an incredible woman today,” Garvey wrote.

New York news anchor Sade Baderinwa reported the news online. “Legendary Barbara Walters has died. What a force… a trailblazer… a true pioneer. Barbara died today at the age of 93.”

“Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93,” wrote journalist Brian Krassenstein. “A powerful woman. An pioneering journalist. A great person. You will be missed but never forgotten.”

In her long career which spanned several decades, Walters became an incredibly accomplished journalist. Walters won 11 of her 12 Emmy Awards while working for ABC News.

She created The View in 1997 and remained a host for the show for years. She made her final appearance as a co-host of the show in 2014. However, she remained an executive producer of the show. She also had some interviews and specials for ABC News during her time.

At the time of her departure from the The View, Walters remained her humble self. According to Yahoo! News, she said: “I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women— and OK, some men too—who will be taking my place.”