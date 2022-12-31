Barbara Walters, News Broadcasting Legend, Dead at 93

Iconic ABC anchor and broadcaster Barbara Walters has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed the passing. In a statement, she shared that Walters died “peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.” There are currently no further details, nor has Berger announced a cause of death.

Walters is known for paving the way for female journalists in the once male-dominated news industry. And she held legendary interviews with celebrities and politicians such as Katherine Hepburn, Jimmy Carter, Anwar Sadat, and Monica Lewinsky.

Walters first joined ABC in 1976. The moment she did, she made history by becoming the first female to ever anchor an evening news show. In 1979, she moved on to become the co-host of 20/20, and in 1997, Walters debuted the still-running daytime talk show, The View.

Barbara Walters Made History Several Times During Her Journalistic Career

The trailblazer credits her journalistic talents to childhood experiences with her father, Louis “Lou” Walters, who was a prominent booking agent. During his career, he discovered iconic comedians like Jack Haley and Fred Allen.

“I would see them onstage looking one way and offstage often looking very different,” she said during a 1989 interview with the Television Academy. “I would hear my parents talk about them and know that even though those performers were very special people, they were also human beings with real-life problems.

She continued, “I can have respect and admiration for famous people, but I have never had a sense of fear or awe.”

Barbara Walters learned her craft at Sarah Lawrence College in New York and became an alumnus in the 1950s. Her first job was as a publicist and television writer. In 1961, she went on to write for NBC’s TODAY and earned a spot as a co-host for the show in 1974. That position was also historic as it was the first time a female sat as a news program co-host.

Because of her work on TODAY, Walters took home her first Emmy only two years later for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Walters’ career carried through five decades of breaking world news, and she won 12 Emmy Awards in the process. She most recently starred on The View, which served as her final on-air project. She retired in 2014 but stayed on board as an executive producer until her passing.

“I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” Walters said after her exit. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place.”

This is a developing story.