‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Blasts Critics, Looks Ageless at 54 in Stunning New Bikini Photo

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico took aim at her critics in a new Instagram post. The star had previously posted bikini pictures during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Apparently, some followers were upset with the star’s photographs, saying the post wasn’t “classy.”

D’Errico posted another bikini snap on Sunday, snapping back at her detractors.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini,” the actress wrote. She continued saying it was “because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate.’ Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

Many celebrities and fans came to her defense and offered support in the comments.

“Gorgeous and F anyone who tries to tear you down. You look incredible period,” wrote fellow actress Tracey Bregman.

“Be you,” David Tobrowsky writes in the comment section. “You are an amazing person no matter what. Annie and I just adore you.”

Another user commented, “Good for you! If I looked that good I’d be posting pictures in a bikini every day!”

Donna D’Errico Talks ‘Baywatch’

Donna D’Errico came to national prominence in the 1990s on the series Baywatch and its spinoffs. She starred as Donna Marco in eighteen episodes of Baywatch. Then, she starred in 34 episodes of Baywatch Nights.

However, while D’Errico portrayed a lifeguard on the show, she recently revealed that she herself couldn’t swim.

“You get to be part of the most-watched show in the world,” the actress said. “It was the opportunity of a lifetime. And here I am, knowing full well, that I cannot swim. It was all supposed to be basic stuff, nothing technical. But all I kept thinking was, ‘What the heck am I supposed to do?’ I still showed up at 5 a.m. I was told, ‘Get in the pool, do a couple of laps to warm up.’ Here I am holding onto the edge like a terrified child. And he’s like, ‘Donna, what are you doing?’ Go do a couple of laps. It’s freezing in there.’ I couldn’t let go. I was going to sink. And finally, he’s like, ‘Donna, get out of the pool. You can’t swim.'”

“To this day, I still can’t swim,” she continued in her interview with Fox News. “I’m terrified of water. I can’t even tread water. There’s one scene, and I think it’s the only one, where my character was in the water to do a rescue. And I’m pretty sure I nearly drowned trying to do it…I’m pretty sure they never made me do another rescue again.”