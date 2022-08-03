PHOTO: ‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Posts New Bikini Photo After Haters Called Her ‘Too Old’

While the internet can be a beautiful tool to connect people all around the world, for others, it can be a horrible place full of criticism and snarky remarks. One person who knows the dark side of the internet is the former star of Baywatch, Donna D’Errico. For decades, D’Errico sported swimsuits of all shapes, designs, and colors. Although the actress is 54 years old, she continues to rock two-piece bathing suits and looks stunning while doing it. But given her age, some users recently criticized D’Errico for wearing a red, white, and blue suit for July 4th.

Wanting nothing more than to show her support for America, Donna D’Errico posted a video of her dancing on Instagram. Again, showing that age is nothing but a number, the star was all smiles and even added some fireworks for a little extra pop. Sadly, it didn’t take long before comments targeted her not for looking bad, but for her age.

Donna D’Errico Silences Critics With Another Video

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the video shared by Donna D’Errico is priceless as she shut down critics with a short clip of her wearing another bathing suit. And this time, she decided to ditch the makeup to prove that her beauty is not a product of companies. She added a caption, reading, “Thanks for all the comments on my other post. I read them all. In no way am I anywhere near perfect but I’m feeling pretty damn good.I took a little break and drove across America with my dog. This country of ours is beautiful. I never knew just how beautiful until I drove across it and took the time to appreciate it. Have an awesome day.”

Speaking about her not wearing makeup during the video, the Baywatch star said, “for anyone wondering, no there are NO filters on this video. I took it with my regular iPhone video camera propped on a patio table and I’m standing in beautiful sunlight. That’s self tanner you’re seeing, I’m not wearing makeup, and hadn’t washed my hair in two days because I’d been traveling on the road.”

Not The Only One To Be Criticized For Their Age And Beauty

Taking a hiatus from social media after the backlash, Donna D’Errico admitted that her break wasn’t due to negative backlash, but from her traveling the United States, visiting some landmarks, and taking time to reset. Not focusing much on the criticism and haters, the star concluded, “Enjoy all the beautiful moments, and take the bad moments too. They help you appreciate the good ones more. It all goes by real quick.”

The criticism seen by Donna D’Errico has also found its way to other models and actresses including Carmen Electra and Paulina Porizkova. Porizkova fired back, “I believe we get more beautiful with age. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better. There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant.”