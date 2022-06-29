Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Wrecks Lamborghini: Social Media Sounds Off on the Incident

Ben Affleck made headlines this past weekend thanks to his 10-year-old son Samuel. On Sunday, the film star let the child get behind the wheel of a parked bright yellow Lamborghini. The State of Play actor had been at a car rental dealership in Los Angeles when, as Samuel climbed behind the wheel, the bright yellow vehicle suddenly rolled back. Photos show the luxury vehicle crashed into a nearby BMW. Now, just days after the incident, social media is sounding off and they are not happy.

Taking to Twitter, one user shared a scathing review of the collision. See what they had to say below.

@BenAffleck If my 10 year old would get in a Lambo, and back into a car, like your son did, there would have been police called, and he would be disciplined by me!!! Shame on you!!! That's what "living with privilege" gets you,and a spoiled rotten Brat!!! — Stockton K. (@StocktonKay) June 29, 2022

The angry Twitter user insisted that had their own child climbed in the front of a Lambo and collided with another vehicle as Ben Affleck’s did, the repercussions would have been much more serious. They claimed, “there would have been police called…Shame on you!!!”

Another commenter shared an equally critical comment.

“If ever there was an example of poor parenting, it’s Ben Affleck allowing his son to sit in the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini with its engine running,” the user wrote. Even more surprising, however, is what followed: “The Department of Children’s Services should check this out as if Ben was a blue collar worker.”

A more empathetic Ben Affleck fan left a positive message for the actor on social media. Rather than criticizing the star’s parenting, they simply insisted that kids “gotta learn someday.” They further praised him for letting his son “try new things.”

kids gotta learn someday unfortunately thebhard way this time! kudos to giving your son a chance to learn and try new things Ben! @BenAffleck — CB D (@DIAM0NDCB) June 29, 2022

Ben Affleck Rep Says ‘Everyone is Fine’ Following Sunday’s Crash

After viewing the photos as well as footage capturing young Samuel’s first fender bender, things don’t look to serious. In fact, it seems the worst damage may have been dealt to the 10-year-old’s pride. After exiting the bright yellow luxury car, photos capture Ben Affleck comforting his child. One of the actor’s representatives told Entertainment Tonight, “Everyone is fine.”

An employee at the L.A.-based lot shared some of the details of the event.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” the employee said. “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

They further shared that, after the incident, they still “seemed happy” to shop. According to AOL, the lot worker even said that Ben Affleck “loves cars” and that “We hope they come again.”

Fortunately for Ben Affleck, and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez, the white BMW in the above photos didn’t seem to sustain too much damage. Images s the yellow Lamborghini bumping the left front tire and the fender.

Additionally, while some Twitter users are up in arms over the minor fender bender, less seriously quipped on Instagram, “Any discount after the accident?”

Following the incident involving Ben Affleck and his kid, 777 Exotics posted a photo of the yellow Lamborghini, writing, “Perfect for any occasion our Lamborghini Urus is now available!”