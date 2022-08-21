Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Officially Tie the Knot: See Pics From the Ceremony

Nearly a month after their surprise Las Vegas wedding, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially tied the knot in an absolutely gorgeous celebration in Georgia on Saturday (August 20th).

According to PageSix, the wedding guests were seen wearing all-white attire. Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle in a classic custom gown that featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette. The stunning bride also had a 20-foot veil. Meanwhile, Lopez’s two children and Ben Affleck’s three kids participated in the wedding by helping to carry on a walkway leading into the event’s “plantation-style” venue. Affleck and the kids also sported all-white attire.

See Jennifer Lopez's extravagant wedding dress from second Ben Affleck ceremony https://t.co/H3XwrSmJlT pic.twitter.com/QsjWgeIfJt — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2022

Among those who attended Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated event were Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel. Author Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. Following the incredible reception, guests were treated to a firework display.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hosting a three-day “intimate celebration for friends and family” this weekend. It all started at the rehearsal dinner on Friday (August 19th). However, there was a bit of a stumble when Affleck’s mother was rushed to the hospital after she fell off her son’s dock and cut her leg. Luckily, Affleck’s mother was quickly cared for and left the hospital in a wheelchair. A source told the Daily Mail that the injury was not serious but she did end up needing stitches. The initial reports stated that it was a child that was injured.

Jennifer Lopez Previously Opened Up About Her and Ben Affleck’s Las Vegas Wedding

Following her and Ben Affleck’s “I Do” exchange in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez, who has officially changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, shared some details about the surprise Sin City event.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Lopez explained in her recent newsletter. She also said that the venue “graciously” stayed open late for a few minutes. Just so that she and Ben Affleck could have their quick ceremony. The venue also let them take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, which was reportedly once used by Elvis Presley. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another.”

Lopez then stated that when it comes to love, everything is about patience. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had an on-and-off again romance in the early 2000s and ended up officially breaking up in January 2004. Affleck went on to marry actress and the mother of his three children Jennifer Garner. Their marriage ended in 2015. Meanwhile, Lopez married fellow singer and songwriter Marc Anthony and had twins. They divorced in 2012 and she was linked to backup dancer Casper Smart and was engaged to Alex Rodriguez before reuniting with Affleck in 2021.