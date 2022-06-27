Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini on Luxury Car Lot

It was a very expensive game of bumper cars for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 10-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck, recently when the 10-year-old found himself in a sticky situation at a Los Angeles luxury car rental dealership.

Recently, Samuel joined his father, Ben Affleck, and Ben Affleck’s significant other, music and film superstar, Jennifer Lopez on a trip to 777 Exotics in Los Angeles. As the trio was perusing the stock of some sleek luxury vehicles, Ben let his son take a turn in the driver’s seat of a bright yellow Lamborghini. However, the engine must have been running, TMZ reports, and somehow the sleek luxury sports began to reverse. Eventually making contact with a white BMW.

Looking at the photos and video of the incident, it appears that the luxury Lambo makes contact with the front wheel of a white BMW. It also looks as if the incident led to the Lambo making contact with the BMW’s fender as well.

A representative from Ben Affleck’s camp says that there was no damage done to either vehicle during the incident. And, everyone is okay, as well. A 777 Exotics employee says that there was no accident…and that the cars were just parked really, really close together.

Did Jeopardy! Predict A Rekindling Of the Infamous Bennifer?

Last month, some of us had flashbacks to the early 2000s. This of course came as movie star Ben Affleck and pop icon Jennifer Lopez rekindled their infamous romance, one that became the center of celebrity news a few decades ago. And, it seems, the classic game show Jeopardy! predicted this rekindled romance – even before the news hit the tabloids.

The first clue of this particular Jeopardy! episode quizzed the game show contestants on which celebrity couple was collectively known to the public as “Bennifer.”

And, fans who were noticing sneak peeks of the celebs taking vacations together took to Twitter; shocked by Jeopardy!’s unlikely prediction.

“Jeopardy had a question about “Bennifer” on the episode that aired today,” one Twitter user relates on the popular social media site. “How does it keep up with the news like that??”

Jeopardy had a question about “Bennifer” on the episode that aired today. How does it keep up with the news like that?? — will (@Dill_Wodd) May 15, 2021

“Bennifer” was the first clue on Jeopardy tonight. Don’t say that show isn’t timely. — Brendie Vance (@BrendieVance) May 15, 2021

“”Bennifer” was the first clue on Jeopardy tonight,” another Twitter post points out.

“Don’t say that show isn’t timely,” the Jeopardy! fan adds.