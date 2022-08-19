Ben Affleck’s Mom Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Dock at His Georgia Wedding Venue

Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer “JLo” Affleck were spotted at a hospital in Savannah following an accident involving Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. Boldt was at their Georgia estate when she was injured

Affleck and Lopez were celebrating their recent marriage weekend at the Riceboro property. Boldt fell off the dock at the home and cut her leg. She was then rushed to the hospital via ambulance after Affleck found her. According to Daily Mail, the ambulance was seen arriving at the property around noon, hours before their wedding weekend began.

It was also reported that the ambulance spent 20 minutes on the property before taking off to the hospital. The ambulance had a police escort on the way to the hospital.

Affleck was seen pacing outside the hospital smoking a cigarette following the event. Thankfully, his mother was seen afterwards, exiting the hospital in a wheelchair. A source informed Daily Mail that the injury was “not serious,” and she did end up needing stitches.

The family is now off to celebrate the couple’s marriage and is safe and healthy.

Child Injured at Ben Affleck’s Property Before Wedding with JLo

According to Daily Mail, a child also injured their arm at Affleck’s property. The child had to be hospitalized as well, also being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. As of right now, there is no additional information on what injured the child or any more information on the situation.

The weekend in Georgia comes a month after the couple’s wedding. The pair have been dating for some time, and it was a surprise to many when they finally tied the knot. JLo revealed that she has changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.

In her most recent newsletter, she shared some inside information from their wedding. She wrote: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes. Let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible. Evidently once used by The King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed). When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another…”

She also said: ““We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

This is in reference to the couple’s on-again off-again romance. The pair first began dating 20 years ago, and have had several breakups and makeups since that time.

The pair are now celebrating their matrimony this weekend, with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening, a ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue on Sunday.