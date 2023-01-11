Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.

In the movie world, Masters appeared in Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz (1979) with Roy Scheider and in Key Exchange (1985) with Brooke Adams and Danny Aiello. Other movies included Dream Lover (1986) with Kristy McNichol, and Making Mr. Right (1987) with John Malkovich, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Ben Masters Was A Native Of Oregon And Was Nominated For Best Supporting Actor By Soap Opera Digest

In the soap opera world on Passions, which ran from 1999-2008, Masters’ Crane had an affair and a son with Tracey Ross’ Eve and a long, tumultuous marriage with Kim Johnston Ulrich’s Ivy. Crane also was presumed murdered in 2002. It turned out that he was not killed and returned to the show months later. Soap Opera Digest nominated him for its best supporting actor prize in 2001, ’03, and ’05.

Masters was born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, Oregon. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1965 and from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in theater in 1969. Masters would move to New York City and appear on Broadway in 1972 with Ingrid Bergman in Captain Brassbound’s Conversion. Other appearances were in 1973 with Anne Jackson and Eli Wallach in The Waltz of the Toreadors, and in 1977 with Meryl Streep in The Cherry Orchard.

Actor Also Appeared On NBC Soap Opera ‘Another World’ In 1982

He also starred alongside Adams in a 1981 off-Broadway production of Key Exchange before the movie adaptation. Masters then portrayed Vic Strang on the NBC soap Another World in 1982. Later on, he worked with Ned Beatty and Tess Harper on the 1984 miniseries Celebrity. He also starred with Pierce Brosnan on the 1988 miniseries Noble House. Both were for NBC.

Masters also appeared on episodes of Kojak, Petrocelli, Touched by an Angel, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, Barnaby Jones, Murder, She Wrote, Walker, Texas Ranger, Diagnosis Murder, Sisters, and Pensacola: Wings of Gold. Masters’ body of work will be remembered by his family and friends for a long time to come. His work stands out when working with his talented co-stars. Among his survivors are his sister, Cheryl, and nieces Hannah and Clea. At Masters’ request, there will be no memorial service or funeral.