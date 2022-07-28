Bernard Cribbins, ‘Doctor Who’ Star, Dead at 93

Yet another celebrity actor has passed away after boasting a long career in the industry. On Thursday, news broke that longtime Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins passed away at 93 years old.

According to the New York Post, news of the actor’s death came via his agency after taking to social media.

“[Bernard Cribbins] worked well into his 90s,” the post read, “recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.”

Per the outlet, Bernard Cribbins boasted a “glittering” career that spanned seven decades. He initially found fame on the British children’s show The Wombles, serving as the production’s narrator.

Afterward, Bernard Cribbins would go on to star in other popular children’s shows and series, becoming a fond childhood memory for generations of youth. Cribbins then became a regular face within the Doctor Who universe, first appearing beside Catherine Tate in the role of Wilfred Mott which, at the time, was a recurring role.

In speaking about the longtime actor’s death, Doctor Who showrunner Russel T. Davies ignited the stream of tributes to the star. In a post of his own, Davies wrote, “I’m so lucky to have known [Bernard Cribbins]. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

After playing Wilfred Mott, Cribbins later adopted the role of Doctor Who‘s companion Tom Campbell in 1966. The role saw him star beside Peter Cushing, the two helping to create the film, Daleks’ Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D. Cribbins would later reprise the memorable role.

Bernard Cribbins’ Agency Shares More Kind Words

Bernard Cribbins’ name might sound foreign to TV viewers that maintain a strictly modern taste, however, for those who knew him, the actor’s roles were crucial and pivotal. That’s why, after starring in a multitude of films and series across his decades-long career, Bernard Cribbins’ agency had nothing but kind words to share.

In its statement, the actor’s agency added, “[Bernard Cribbins’] career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series [and] hit 60’s song ‘Right Said Fred.’” That’s not to mention his work as a narrator and writer.

According to the outlet, the Doctor Who star was not only an accomplished actor, but he also had multiple radio hits, and additionally took time amid his busy career to write a book entitled, Bernard Who? 75 Years of Doing Absolutely Everything. Cribbins’ book dropped in 2018 during the latter half of his career.

Cribbins’ agency had more kind things to say, adding in its Instagram tribute, “He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”