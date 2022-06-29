Bette Midler Calls for Ban on Viagra

Actress Bette Midler is taking aim at the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade in a new post she made on her Twitter account. Midler, who has not been silent about her opposition, wrote on Wednesday the following: “Time to ban Viagra. Because if pregnancy is ‘God’s will’, then so is your limp d—.” This is not the first time Midler has shared her thoughts about this ruling.

The Daily Mail reports that Midler responded after the decision was released last Friday. She wrote on social media, “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica.”

Bette Midler Also Has Been Critical Of Two Supreme Court Justices

According to the article, Midler has called Justice Clarence Thomas an “a**hole” and Justice Samuel Alito a “villain.” Since Friday, other celebrities like comedian Wanda Sykes have shared their thoughts about this. A number of conservative-leaning celebrities also have spoken out in support of the Supreme Court. Sykes appeared on the CBS show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday. “It just sucks man, it really does, you know?” Sykes told Colbert. “It’s like the country, it is no longer a democracy, right? We’re – it’s no longer majority rules.” Colbert replied, “No, certainly not in the Senate and certainly not in the representatives of the Supreme Court.”

Conservative radio talk show host Tony Katz said on Twitter after seeing her appearance, “The elitists want the Midwest to grow their food and shut their mouths. Wanda Sykes doesn’t see Midwesterners as people, as Americans. She sees them as “stuff,” like her property.”

Actress Shares Her Thoughts On Baby Formula Shortage

Back to Midler. She also has been dealing with the fallout of some comments she made in connection with the baby formula shortage. In response to a tweet from Stephanie Ruhle, Midler tweeted: “TRY BREASTFEEDING! It’s free and available on demand.” Well, that tweet didn’t go over too well. It led the Hocus Pocus actress to clarify in another tweet, “People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a ‘scientifically researched product,’ that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES.” Midler has been an actress and singer for many years, getting props for her work many years ago in The Rose. Still, part of her focus these days appears to be making comments about social issues.