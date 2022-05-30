Betty White’s Estate Looks Back on Her Military Service in Memorial Day Tribute

In her near-century on earth, Betty White developed a great many passions. In addition to her legendary acting career, she was also a radio host, an ardent supporter of wildlife preservation and animal welfare, an author, and a human rights advocate.

And that’s not all! On top of her many achievements in acting, writing, and philanthropy, Betty White was also a volunteer in WWII. In 1941, Betty White joined the American’ Women’s Voluntary Services and drove a PX truck carrying supplies to the bivouacs in the Hollywood Hills.

In honor of Memorial Day and Betty White’s service, the late actress’ estate posted an image of her in uniform on her Instagram page. “Memorial Day,” the caption reads. “Today is a day we honor those who gave all in order to protect our country. We are grateful for their service and their sacrifice.”

“Thank you to current members of our armed services and to our veterans as well. We salute you. Betty was very proud of her own volunteer service. She supported the troops throughout her lifetime.”

The US Military Honored Betty White After Her Death

Throughout her long, illustrious life, Betty White touched millions across the globe with her positive attitude and zest for life. Her death brought about waves of grief from every direction. Everyone from fans to Hollywood legends to zookeepers to the US Army mourned the loss of the iconic actress.

Though Betty White was already on her way to stardom, she set her budding modeling career aside to aid her country during WWII. Following the news of her death, the military paid tribute to Betty White in a tweet.

“We are saddened by the passing of Betty White,” it read. “Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen.”

The ‘Golden Girls’ Star Shared Her Best Life Advice at the Age of 99

Betty White was just shy of 100 years old at the time of her death, but she remained as active and cheerful as ever right up until the end. In celebration of her 99th birthday last year, she gave a few pieces of her best advice for a happy, healthy life.

To Betty White, there’s no better medicine than laughter. “A sense of humor,” White explained to People of what kept her going strong at 99. “Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others – not that I would – but you cannot lie to yourself.”

In addition to a healthy sense of humor, positivity is an absolute must. “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside,” Betty White said. “Takes up too much energy being negative.”

“If you don’t appreciate something as it’s happening, if you look back and say, ‘Oh, gee, that was a great time. I didn’t realize it at the time,’ you’ve missed it,” White told Momtastic. “Everything isn’t sweetness and light. You get some bad times, too. But by appreciating and celebrating the good stuff, you can handle the bad stuff better.”