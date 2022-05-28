Betty White’s Estate Remembers When She Met Smokey the Bear in Summer Reminder Post

TV icon Betty White may be gone, but the “Golden Girls” star will never be forgotten. And on Saturday, the late actress’ estate remembered her epic moment hanging out with Smokey the Bear.

Along with posting a pic, White’s estate shared a message to her fans about Memorial Day weekend. “We’re heading into summer – bbqs, camping, all kinds of fun! Here’s Betty with Smokey – reminding you to be safe and responsible this summer! Protect our forests and wildlife :). And have a wonderful holiday weekend.”

While many of Betty White’s fans likely remember her roles on shows like “Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” many may not realize that she was an animal activist and overall outdoor enthusiast. In fact, White was actually an Honorary Forest Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.

During a 2012 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, White spoke out about how much wildlife is a part of her own life. And she even mentioned how being named an Honorary Forest Ranger marked major progress in the country.

“Back when I started, girls couldn’t be forest rangers,” she said at the time. “But now they made me an honorary one, made it very official, and [it is a deep honor]. As far as a zookeeper, I have been such a zoo nut all my life that I am practically a zookeeper!”

Betty White Helped Ring in Smokey the Bear’s 75th

Betty White actually had an awesome history with Smokey the Bear. White, along with other celebrities such as Stephen Colbert, Al Roker, and Jeff Foxworthy all had their own commercials celebrating Smokey’s 75th.

In the ad, White introduces herself as an Honorary Forest Ranger and urges folks to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors. And, in typical Betty White fashion, she adds in a dash of her lovable sense of humor.

Also, 1883 fans will undoubtedly notice Sam Elliott’s iconic baritone voice in the ad. He actually voiced Smokey the Bear for years. Check out the commercial below:

As for Betty White, loving animals and the outdoors wasn’t just a hobby. It was part of her being. In the same interview with Smithsonian Magazine from ten years ago, she spoke out about how she felt a connection to animals before she was able to speak.

“Oh, it is so embedded in me,” White said. “The first time [I felt connected to animals] must have happened long before my memory started. Both my mother and father were tremendous animal lovers. They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn’t an animal on the planet that I don’t find fascinating and want to learn more about.”