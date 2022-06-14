Betty White’s Estate Returns From Social Media Hiatus to Announce Heartbreaking News

Betty White captured hearts everywhere for nearly a century with her charm, wit, and charisma. Her performance on the classic TV sitcom “Golden Girls” made her a beloved fixture in American entertainment. However, Betty White really proved she had a heart of gold thanks to her work with animal advocacy. From cockroaches to bears, White appreciated them all.

On Monday, the late icon’s estate returned after a hiatus to give us a bittersweet message about one of White’s many pet friends. In the post, the estate reveals that one of White’s many beloved animals had passed away.

“This boy has been reunited with this lady, who loved him so dearly,” the estate wrote next to a series of pics of White and Georgina Engel sitting next to a brown bear named Bam Bam. They added, “Bam Bam was just a spectacular creature. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.”

Although Bam Bam is massive next to the late “Golden Girls” star, the pair looked very comfortable with one another despite the enormous size difference. As it turns out, Bam Bam was one of White’s many loveable creatures at the Los Angeles Zoo— a place White advocated for often. As an avid animal lover for nearly a century, Bam Bam was one of the many animals White grew close to.

Fans of Betty White honor her by continuing animal advocacy

In a clip from The First Lady of Television, White’s friends spoke about her love of animals. Once, the late star even described animals as “the reason I do anything is for my love for animals.”

Just weeks before her 100th birthday, White tragically passed away this past New Year’s Eve. In the wake of her death, fans paid homage to her with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which quickly spread online. The challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters, rescues, and other animal welfare organizations on Jan. 17, which would have marked her 100th birthday.

At the time, the Los Angeles Zoo said it was “blown away” after receiving more than $70,000 in donations from the challenge. In addition, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando received more than $50,500 in contributions. Additionally, several animal charities raised over $30,000 each.

Throughout the years, White dedicated her life to the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, African Wildlife Foundation, the Morris Animal Foundation, and more. She was also the president emerita of the Morris Animal Foundation and a member of the board of directors of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

While she was busy working as an actress, she still made time to volunteer and advocate for animals. She also donated large sums of money to help protect and care for animals, such as the late Bam Bam. Watch a clip here to see White and Bam Bam share a heartwarming moment.